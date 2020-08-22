Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Friday, assented to the bills

for the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and

Technology, Osara and the Central Reference Hospital, Okene which were

passed by the State House of Assembly early this week

The Governor while performing this statutory function in his office, said the importance of education and health to the society

cannot be overemphasized.

He reiterated the fact that the world economy is gravitating from being theoretical based to more

advanced and practical innovative driven style of knowledge acquisition

He said the University would serve as a specialized one that will provide the much

needed manpower for the ever increasing industries within and outside the country.

The Governir reaffirms that his people driven administration will devote the much needed resources, time and dedication to ensure that the people oriented project is commissioned before the

expiration of his tenure.

In the same vein, the Governor also signed the bill for the establishment of Central Reference Hospital Okene as part of his

adminsitration’s efforts towards boosting the healthcare delivery in the state.

Governor Bello said that he had earlier signed into law, the Kogi State Health Insurance Scheme which he noted, will guarantee every

citizen of the state access to quality health services within the state.

Earlier, the speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole commenting on the two bills stated that the bills were of immense value to the people of the state. and commended the governor for assenting to the bills while thanking members of the assembly for meticulously considering the bills for swift passage.

In his vote of thanks, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, SAN commended the governor for his speedy assent to the bills, saying the two sectors were critical to the development of the state.

He commended the State House of Assembly for the timely passage of

the two Bills saying “the action of the state Assembly and its members is

historic and a catalyst for industrial revolution in the state.