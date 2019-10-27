John Adams In Minna

Worried by the activities of articulated vehicles which has frustrated government efforts towards the repair of roads in the state, the Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, has signed an Executive Order restricting the movement of all heavy-duty vehicles to night hours.

By the order, all articulated vehicles plying all the roads across the state currently undergoing repairs and rehabilitation will now be allowed Movement between 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The government in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Saturday by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Bar. Adamu Panti Mohammed, said the order known as; “Trailers, Tankers and other Heavy motor vehicles Order No 2: 2019, has since come into effect”.

He said that the new order has repealed the old one and seeks to regulate the movement of heavy-duty vehicles and trucks to the hours of 10 pm to 6 am daily.

Barrister Panti also stated that “no trailer, tanker or any other vehicle loaded with inflammable and combustible products is allowed to park within residential areas”.

He stressed that failure to abide by the new order will attract punishment as the order has some penal provisions to be applied to those who flout it.

“Any person, who drives a trailer or other heavy-duty vehicle and abandons or fails to remove the said vehicle within a reasonable time and thus obstruct the normal flow of traffic, has committed an offence and shall be liable on conviction to serve a term of not less than six months imprisonment and a fine of N500,000.

“If the relevant state agencies have to tow away the vehicle, the owner shall pay and defray all towing expenses and for each day that the vehicle remains unclaimed, he shall pay demurrage of N50,000, and if unclaimed for 30 days, the said vehicle will be forfeited to the government.