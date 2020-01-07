Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has reiterated his commitment to make the protection of lives and property of people of the state a priority.

Bello gave the assurance while receiving the newly-deployed Commissioner of Police, Ede Ekpeji in Lokoja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekpeji was deployed to the state following the retirement of CP Hakeem Busari, after attaining 35 in the service.

He promised that his administration would continue to ensure that the police command and other security agencies get the needed support in maintaining law and order.

In his response, Ekpeji commended the governor for the support given to the police command and for quick response during the invasion of Tawari community.

“The governor’s proactive measures promptly restored normalcy to the area and allayed the people’s fears of further attacks,’’ the new commissioner of police said.

Ekpeji promised to cooperate with the state government to eliminate all forms of criminal activities in the state.

He was accompanied on the visit to the governor by some top officers of the state police command. (NAN)