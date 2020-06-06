John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has issued a stem warning that anybody found selling fertilizer above government approved price or diverting the product in the state will face prosecution.

The said the era when farmers will made to go through pains before getting fertilizers in the state is over, pointing out the government will not take it likely with anybody or group out to cause artificial scarcity of the product.

The Governor gave the warning on Saturday when he paid a visit to an indigenous fertilizer production company, Savannah Fertilizer Services Limited in Kontagora, Niger state.

The governor who expresses happiness with the taking off of the fertilizer Company, called for proper coordination in the sale of the commodity so that it gets to the real farmers in the state.

Governor Bello pointed that the government will do everything possible to protect farmers in the state, adding that the only way to overcome the devastating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on the economy is to focus on agriculture.

“Our economy is slowing down, companies, businesses and industries are closing down, then if farming is not encouraged, it will compound our problem.

“I believe that the only solution today is to go back to the farm, and that is why we must do everything possible to support the farmers. We must ensure that they get the fertilizers without any pains.

“The government is exploring every opportunity to ensure that we maximize farming this year to the benefit of the country”.

According to him, anyone found diverting or selling the product above government’s approved price should be reported to the appropriate authority so that action would be taken.

He decried the situation whereby the fertilizers end up in the hands of non-farmers and middle men which usually leads to the perennial price hike of the commodity.

The governor disclosed that “For the 2020 season therefore, a total of 15,000 metric tons of fertilizer made up of 10,000 metric tons of NPK and 5,000 metric tons of Urea are to be delivered to designated Government fertilizer stores in the 25 LGAs of the State for sale to farmers with the selling price of A5,500 and A7,000 per bag for NPK and Urea respectively.

“In addition to the fertilizer, some other essential farming inputs such as improved varieties of assorted seed and weed control chemicals have also been made available at the sales point for easy access by farmers. These inputs include 457 metric tons of assorted seeds and 107,050 litres of assorted agrochemicals.”

Earlier, the General Manager, Savannah Fertilizer Services Limited, Danjuma Alhassan, while taking the Governor round the facility, said the company to produce about 1000 bags daily.

Alhassan said that they are in touch with real farmers in the state, assuring the Governor that the product will get to them.

The newly established fertilizer factory is being supported by the state government through the provision of raw materials, while the product is being supplied to two other states of Kaduna and Katsina.