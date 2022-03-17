From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Contrary to the denials that the Governor Sani Bello-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), did not sack embattled Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, fresh facts have emerged that 10 members of the CECPC actually passed a vote of no confidence on him.

The letter containing the vote of no confidence revealed that the full quorum of the Committee of the 2/3rd requirement, consisting of 10 members, signed the letter.

Quoting relevant sections of the party’s constitution, the letter announced that, “Akpanudoedehe steps aside as the Secretary of the Committee and stop forthwith all activities and duties associated with the office.”

“We, the members of the CECPC of the APC as duly constituted on the 25th of June, 2020 by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party, and sitting in our regular meeting on the 8th day of March 2022, hereby unanimously resolved and adopt a motion of No Confidence on the Secretary of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC.

“We direct that from today henceforth he steps aside as the Secretary of the Committee and stop forthwith all activities and duties associated with the office.

“The undersigned are a full quorum of the Committee of the 2/3rd required. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Senator Ken Nnamani, Sen Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, Prof Tahir Mamman, Sen Abba Aji, David Lyon, Hon Akinremi Olaide, Mrs Stella Okotete, Barr Ismaeel Ahmed and Dr James Lalu,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, Governor Mai Mala Buni, erstwhile Chairman of the CECPC, has approved a fresh list of convention sub-committees, altering the earlier adjusted list issued by the Governor Bello-led CECPC.

While insisting that the March 26 proposed date is sacrosanct, the statement issued by Secretary CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the ruling party insisted that it stands by its earlier sub-committees list.

“As approved by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, find the list of Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and Secretaries of the various sub-committees for the party’s 2022 National Convention (as earlier published). The underlisted and approved sub-committees supersede any other list in circulation,” it warned.