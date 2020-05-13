Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, has congratulated Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as the new Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buni in a message made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Wednesday, described Gambari as a seasoned diplomat and renowned scholar who had a prosperous career in diplomacy and the academia.

“He has no doubt done Nigeria proud at different times in various capacities locally and internationally.

“I have no doubt that you will bring your wealth of experience to add value to the good governance of President Buhari’s administration,” Buni said.

He prayed God to grant the new CoS the wisdom, strength and good health to carry out his duties successfully to the benefit of the nation.

“I also wish to congratulate Mr President for appointing a very competent hand into the office of the CoS to support him in the task of serving Nigeria diligently.

“On behalf of my humble self, government and the good people of Yobe State, l wish you a successful tenure in office,” the governor said. (NAN)