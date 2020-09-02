Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has flagged off the construction of N2.430 billion Gashua Modern Market to boost commerce and economic growth of the community.

Buni, while laying the foundation of the market said: “You will recall my pledge in my inaugural address to build modern markets in our urban centers across the state to promote commerce and stimulate economic growth.

The governor said the contract was awarded to a reputable company SABTECH Towers Nigeria Limited with a completion period of 12 months at the cost of N2.430 billion.

“We are conscious of the need to provide the business community, farmers and the general public with a conducive commercial environment to fast track commerce and trade, facilitate a ready market and add value to agricultural products.

He said the market will provide the desired environment and promote self-reliance, create employment opportunities as well as, activate a rapid socio-economic development in this community and the state.

“I wish to express my deep appreciation to the good people of Gashua and Bade local government area generally for your continued support to the policies and programmes of this administration as we continue to strive to improve the lives of our people.

He enjoined the business community and the public to support the timely completion of this project to give Gashua a befitting market that is in tune with changing times, to turn around the socio-economic fortunes of the community.

Buni urged the people to pray for the full return of peace, bumper harvest and prosperity of the State in particular and the Country at large.

Alhaji Barma Kachallah, the state commissioner for commerce said the choice of the market project will provide more employment opportunities.