Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Monday enjoined women and youths to be patriotic and selfless for the development, peace and progress of the country.

Buni made the call while receiving Buni-Gubana Women and Youth Network, who paid him a courtesy call in Damaturu.

The governor also urged the Network’s members to always have the interest of Yobe at heart.

“You are the leaders of tomorrow, you should develop the spirit of patriotism and be selfless to the state and country,” he said

Gov. Buni commended the Network for the show of love and concern to his government and state.

The Coordinator of the Network, Hajiya Mairiga Umar, described the governor as the most youth and women friendly governor in Nigeria.

She said the essence of creating the network was to appreciate the gesture of the governor to women and youth in the state through dedication and selfless service.

Mairiga assured that the Network would work for the success of the administration. (NAN)