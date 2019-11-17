Bayelsa State governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has accused the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6th Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Sharham Jamil of compromising security in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in yesterday’s governorship election in the state.

The governor claimed that even though General Sarham has been transferred to the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, he refused to move and waited behind to supervise the use of the Army to perpetrate heinous electoral crimes and irregularities in the Bayelsa guber poll.

The governor said that the GOC and the Brigade Commander of the Artillery Brigade, attached soldiers to all APC leaders in all the wards who they used to terrorize people from one polling unit to another.

Dickson said that the GOC moved to Yenagoa to personally supervise the undemocratic and illegal activities of the Army in the Bayelsa polls using the Brigade Commander of the Artillery Brigade as the commander of his soldiers in the orgy of violence on Bayelsans.

Major General Sarham was supposed to hand over to his successor, Major General Felix Aguguo, on November 5, the governor said, but he did not do so.

It would be recalled that the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party had earlier alerted of a plot by the APC to use the GOC and the Nigerian Army to undermine security during governorship poll in Bayelsa.

He said: “I am accusing the GOC of the 6th Division, Maj Gen Sarham Jamil of delaying his handing over process after his transfer to the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, to perfect this illegal mission of rigging election in Bayelsa.”