Gov. Seriake Dickson has attributed the historic feat of being the first governor to successfully complete a second term in office in Bayelsa to divine intervention.

Dickson won the Bayelsa governorship in 2011 and won his re-election in 2015 to break the jinx of single tenure for governors in the state from 1999 till date.

However, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which had maintained a grip of power since 1999 lost the Nov. 16 polls to the All Progressives Congress (APC) under Dickson’s watch.

Dickson’s Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis Soriwei, who made the disclsoure on Friday in Yenagoa, quoted that governor as having made the assertion when the set of 1992 Rivers State University of Science and Technology Law students paid him a solidarity visit.

The governor added that if not for God’s intervention he would not have been able to break the jinx to be the first governor to do a straight two-term in office.

“I thank you for your abiding solidarity. This is not the first time individually and collectively you have been here to encourage and to support me in all these period that I have remained here as governor,” Dickson said.

He noted that God was not through with him yet as he never imagined he was going to become governor of Bayelsa but grace and mercy of God took him to the exalted position.

He said that he had done his best for the development of the state and its good people which history would acknowledge.

On the just-concluded governoship election, Dickson accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of compromising the integrity and legitimacy of the outcome of Nov. 16 governorship elections.

He alleged that the umpire in connivance with security agencies to concoct results in favour of the APC.

He maintained that there was no election as the APC came with already prepared results in connivance with INEC and the security agencies who forced it on the people.

According him, the election was a predetermined concoction of figures in the image and likeness of an election but which fell far short of internationally acceptable standards of civility and democratic norms.

He added that the outcome of the last election if not redressed, posed a real danger and looming possibility of the state being taken backwards and affecting generations of Bayelsans negatively.

He, however, expressed confidence in the ability of the judiciary to examine the merits of the two cases pending in the Court of Appeal and doing justice for the overall benefit of Bayelsa people.

Mr Kenneth Chukwuemeka Eke and Chuks Ughuro, who spoke on behalf of other classmates, extolled the virtues of Dickson.

They described him as a phenomenal and visionary leader, an academic and philosopher whose tenure impacted lives positively and transformed the state.

His classmates recalled that Dickson would forever be remembered not just as governor but as a former active member of the House of Representatives who contributed on the floor of the House.

According to them, the governor was instrumental for declaration of the doctrine of necessity that saw the emergence of Goodluck Jonathan as President of Nigeria in spite of mounting opposition.

They said Dickson’s signature projects in education, health, social and physical infrastructure such as roads and hospitals have made him to prove his detractors wrong.

They added that the outcome of the elections would not stand the test of time as truth and honesty were sure to prevail over tyranny. (NAN)