Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, the Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, has described the late business mogul, High Chief Olu Lulu-Briggs, as a foremost nationalist and philanthropist who touched lives in unique ways.

Dickson said in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, that Lulu-Briggs was a political mentor who would be remembered for his dedication and love for his people and indeed the Niger Delta.

He said that the late Lulu-Briggs, an astute businessman, and founder of Moni Pulo indigenous oil firm, extended his generosity to humanity especially the needy and would be greatly missed by all.

Governor Dickson said that with his death, Nigeria and the Niger Delta in particular had lost a legend, patriot, nationalist, philanthropist, and businessman with a heart for the people.

He said that Lulu-Briggs who passed on at the age of 91, lived an exemplary life which should be an inspiration to the younger generation.

The late High Chief who was the Regent of Abonnena was the father of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers State.

The governor prayed to God to give the Lulu-Briggs’ family the fortitude to bear the loss of the patriarch of their family.

He said: “The death of our foremost nationalist, leader, and international business mogul, High Chief Lulu Briggs, came as a shock to me and the good people of Bayelsa State. Lulu Briggs used his vast influence and resources to advance the cause of our people, the Ijaw people and the Niger Delta. He was one great personality that combined many great attributes, a political mentor, an astute businessman and philanthropist who extended his generosity to the needy in a special way. I condole with the Lulu-Briggs family, the Abonema Kingdom where he was a regent, the Ijaw nation, the Niger Delta and the Nigerian nation on the demise of this great leader.”