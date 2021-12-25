Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has urged indigenes of the state, and residents alike, to embrace the spirit of love that Christmas exemplifies in their dealings with each other.

He also called for unity, harmony and reconciliation among people of the state.

Governor Diri gave the charge in his 2021 Christmas message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, on Thursday.

While wishing all believers a merry Christmas, the governor said his administration would continue to work for the people and foster love and unity based on its shared vision for the prosperity of all.

“Without argument, unity and love are at the core of Christmas just as they are also at the core of being a Bayelsan. So, this Yuletide, as we are again reminded of God’s love and mercy, let us also commit to live in harmony with our neighbours, family and friends.”

Governor Diri urged followers of Christ to rededicate themselves to God and be faithful to the fundamental values of Christianity, which are faith, love, charity and reconciliation.

“In the spirit of the season, be mindful that as we show love and compassion to our brothers and sisters, God will equally show us kindness. As we celebrate Christmas, with its glad tidings of great joy, let us remind ourselves that it is the will of our heavenly father that we prosper and be in health.

“This administration has set for itself the noble vision of sustainable prosperity for all and I again call on every Bayelsan to support this vision.”