Mercy Adekuoroye, younger sister of two-time Commonwealth champion, Odunayo, stormed to an impressive gold medal in the 53kg category as Women Wrestling and Freestyle got underway on Day 3 of the Gov. Diri National Wrestling Classics in Yenagoa on Sunday.

After edging a keenly contested battle with her training partner and former African champion, Bose Samuel 5-4 in the qualifying round, the former African cadet champion became the favourite for gold, and she didn’t disappoint. The youngster from Ondo State thrashed Team Bayelsa’s Tarilayefa Bekefula 10-0 via technical superiority in the final to land gold.

“I feel great, and all thanks to God Almighty, my coach (Purity Akuh) and my sister (Odunayo Adekuoroye),” she said after her victory. “I feel very excited.

“It wasn’t easy, especially against Bose Samuel because we train together and understand each other very well.”

She added: “I am looking forward to winning gold at the African championship and Commonwealth Games later this year.”