Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Wednesday commended the Federal Government for deploying a modern fire fighting trucks to the state.

Diri, who gave the commendation during the inauguration of the facility in Yenegoa on Wednesday, described the gesture as `very symbolic’.

Represented by his Deputy, Sen. Lawrence Ewhirudjakpo, he said the deployment of the fire trucks to the state is a gesture the state government would always appreciate.

He said the federal government had recently shown symbolic presence in the state, saying, “we are very mindful of this development”.

Diri said that the action would not provide the platform to tackle fire threats and protect the state from losses that arise from such incidents.

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the siting of a Zonal Headquarters of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in the state.

He expressed the state government’s readiness to partner the FFS to tackle fire outbreaks in Bayelsa.

“Fire can cause a lot of damage, you cannot underestimate its ability to destroy lives and property

“We now have a platform for collaboration, we have assured the federal fire service of our support as a government, we shall stand by such assurances,” he said.

He urged the federal government to site more fire stations across the three senatorial districts in the state.

Earlier, Mr Liman Ibrahim, FFS Controller-General, said the deployment of fire fighting assets across the country was in line the Buhari-led administration’s policy to safeguard lives and property of the citizenry.

Represented by Mr Thompson Mohammed, Head, Federal Operations, Ibrahim commended the governor for the healthy relationship between the state government and the FFS.

“This facility will be used to protect lives and property of the good people of Bayelsa and the general public, it will significantly minimize fire threats in the state,” he said. (NAN)