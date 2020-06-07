Mr Miebi Bribena, United Nations Peace Ambassador, on Sunday expressed confidence in the capacity of Gov. Douye Diri to make Bayelsa one of the leading economies in the country.

Bribena who spoke on Diri’s leadership style on the sidelines of his 61st birthday anniversary, called on the people of the state to be patient and as well support his laudable programmes.

He said that one of the programmes of the Diri’s administration was to diversify the economy of the state from oil and gas to agriculture.

He said the state would leverage on the enormous fertile arable land as well as the rich biodiversity of its water resources.

Bribena, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), explained that the state’s policy of economic diversification would boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He added that it would make the state less dependent on Federal Government allocation.

He described the governor as an astute politician whose steadfastness, maturity, understanding and peace-loving nature had endeared him to the hearts of the people of the people.

Bribena expressed delight over the governor’s extreme simplicity as well as his charismatic personality.

Bribena acknowledged Diri’s contributions to the socio- economic development of Bayelsa in his over 100 days in office.

He prayed God to grant the governor long life and sound health to pilot the affairs of the state and improve the standard of living of Bayelsa people. (NAN)