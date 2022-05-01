Bayelsa State Sports Academy, Asoama dominated the opening day of competition at the 1st Gov. Diri National Wrestling Classics in Yenagoa, winning 4 gold and one bronze medal to claim a commanding victory in the U15 category.

In the 38kg Freestyle event, Leigha Doubra of Bayelsa Sports Academy defeated James Perezidei of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) team to land gold, while Tari Timidei (Kano State) and Abdullahi Isah (Bauchi State) settled for bronze.

TrustGod Binakama of Bayelsa Sports Academy added another gold in the 44kg weight class, with Kelvin Zige of Team Kano – whom he defeated in the final – settling for silver. Perez Egbe (Bayelsa State) and Taiwo Dele (Ogun State) both won bronze.

However, in the 52kg class, Edo State’s Vasco Timiebiepre overcame Kelvin Welson of Team Delta to land gold, while Perekowei Justice (Bayelsa State) and Ayoola Lekan (Ogun State) both settled for bronze.