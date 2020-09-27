Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has promised that his administration will complete the road project linking Sagbama Local Government Area to Ekeremor Local Government Area in Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

Governor Diri gave the assurance on Sunday at the Isampou bridge after he had inspected the 90-kilometre road project.

The Acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, stated in a statement he made available to newsmen in Yenagoa that contractors were mibilused to return to site during the immediate past government of Mr Seriake Dickson.

Alabrah said that the road had been neglected for close to 40 years by successive past administrations, including interventionist agencies such as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Gov. Diri said that during his electioneering, he had promised to complete the road project, assuring the people that he would not renege on that promise.

He explained that the inspection and the drive on the road had become necessary to dispel insinuations that it had become impassable and that some communities had been cut off.

The governor directed the contractor handling the projdct to carry out remedial works on it to enable the residents of the communities along the roads enjoy it during this rainy season before full work starts during the dry season.

He also assured the people that the road leading to Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, would equally receive priority attention from his administration.

His words: “I came to inspect this road after receiving complaints that some parts of the road had, almost, been washed off and that it had become impassable.

“I also got reports that there was no access to some of the communities such as Aleibiri. So, I came in company with the Commissioner for Works, the contractors and other relevant stakeholders to see things ourselves.

“This is one of my campaign promises that where the former administration took this road to, we will complete it to Ekeremor. We still stand on that.

“We will take this as one of our priorities. Same goes for the road leading to Oporoma in Southern Ijaw. I am very pleased I came to see things myself and we will take it from here,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Mitchel Issa; the Project Manager of Setraco which is the firm handling the job, said that talks were ongoing with the state government to enable them return to site.

He assured the governor and the people of the area that when the road is completed, it will stand the test of time.

Earlier, Gov. Diri had visited the Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom, King Richardford Koroye at Toru-Orua where he thanked him and the people of the kingdom for their support during the election.

He appealed to them to support his administration to enable him succeed.

The governor was later treated to a grand reception at his maternal home, Ayamasa in Ekeremor LGA, where he also appreciated them for their support and promised to bring development to the area. (NAN)