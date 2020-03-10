Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai has appointed the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi into the board of the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

The appointment was announced a day after Sanusi was removed by the Kano State Government as Emir of Kano.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the governor, said Sanusi would serve as Vice Chairman of the board.

The board is chaired by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

“Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles.

“Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such calibre to drive its development,’’ the statement added.

It said that El-Rufai approved the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA to propel the investment drive of the state.

It added that the governor expressed confidence that the new board, which contains the most senior officers, would further propel KADIPA to greater success in attracting investments to the state. The statement explained that the state government carefully chose the external members to further reinforce the investment credentials of the state.

KADIPA had anchored implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter that earned Kaduna State recognition as the number One place for doing business in Nigeria, the statement added.

Other members of the board included Malam Balarabe Lawal, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Jimi Lawal, Senior Adviser and Counsellor and Aisha Dikko, the Attorney General of Kaduna State.

The KADIPA board also included the Head of Service, Hajiya Bariatu Mohammed, Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Idris Nyam and Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Fausat Ibikunle.

Also appointed into the reconstituted board were the Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, Thomas Gyang, Director-General of Kaduna Geographic Information System, Altine Jibrin and Muhammad Hafiz-Bayero, Managing Director of Kaduna Market Development Management Company.

The rest are Farida Dankaka, President, Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and Umma Aboki, the Executive Secretary of KADIPA. (NAN)