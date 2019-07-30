Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai has reappointed more aides after the appointment of commissioners and special advisers.

The appointments were contained in a statement by Commissioner for Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan yesterday in Kaduna.

Aruwan, said the aim was to further strengthen the government’s capacity and effectiveness.

He named some of those appointed to include, ‘‘Mr Bulus Audu, Senior Special Assistant (SSA)-KADGIS and Mr Musa Usman, SSA Priority Projects.

“Mr Muhammad Mubarak will serve as SSA Programme Implementation while Mr Mohammed Shehu is appointed as Special Assistant (SA), Political Matters.

Others are Mr Darius Korau , SA Political Matters and Nay’marie Musa, SA Political Matters.

“Aisha Dodo is appointed SA Economic Matters, while Umar Yahaya will serve as SA Programme Implementation,” he said.