NAN

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufa’i on Tuesday urged electricity users in the state to settle their electricity bills promptly, to sustain the incremental progress recorded in the power sector in the last three and half years.

The governor made the appeal while inaugurating Pambeguwa township power network rehabilitated by Kaduna Electric.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the area was thrown into darkness after vandals carted away electricity cables linking the communities in the area.

El-Rufa’i who said prompt payment of electricity would not only lead to steady supply of power, but also boost local economy.

He also said that his administration would partner local and multi national corporations to bring development to Kaduna State.

READ ALSO: Onnoghen: Kaduna lawyers boycott courts

The governor noted that government collaboration with Kaduna Electric led to the restoration of power supply to Pambeguwa and Buruku in Kubau and Chikun Local Government Areas, respectively.

The governor said the administration remain committed in its determination to improve the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry.

Earlier, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kaduna Electric, Garba Haruna, also urged the company’s customers to pay their bills promptly, to ensure provision of reliable and qualitative power supply.

“We are a responsible corporate citizen of Kaduna State and our business is to supply electricity to our customers in a safe and reliable manner; this we shall always do,” he assured.

Haruna commended the state government for providing necessary support to the company which enabled it to complete the rehabilitation of the power line.

According to him, the state is getting more electricity with some areas getting 24 hours power supply daily.