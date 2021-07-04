The people of Abak / Etim Ekpo and Ika Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State have conferred a Special Congressional Award of ” Pillar of Good Governance and Sustainable Development ” on Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The award was conferred on the Governor on Saturday, July 4, during the Project Commissioning, Constituency Briefing/Empowerment Ceremony by the lawmaker representing the Federal Constituency, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, held at the Government Technical College Grounds in Abak LGA.

Presentng the certificate of award to the Governor, Hon. Umanah said that the award was in recognition of Emmanuel’s drive to make the state a socio-economic haven. According to him, the people of his Constituency believed that the Governor needed to be encouraged and supported in order to achieve his Completion Agenda for the state. T The lawmaker said, “Governor Emmanuel has in the last six years proved his mettle in people oriented development, based on intentional governance to reposition Akwa Ibom State as a turf where good and responsive leadership is possible on the African Continent “.

Responding, Governor Emmanuel described the constituency briefing / empowerment ceremony as a clear testimony to the tenacity of purpose by the Federal Lawmaker.

Represented by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, Governor Emmanuel admonished politicians to live above primordial sentiments and prejudices for the greater benefit of those whom they were elected to represent at various levels of governanmt.

” After politics comes governance, and good governance must involve voters empowerment, community development, infrastructural provision and job creation “.

” What you are seeing here today is just a tip-of-the-iceberg, and I want to believe that more empowerment projects by Hon. Aniekan Umanah would soon be unveiled “.

The Governor, who expressed his satisfaction at the quality of representation by the Fedreral Lawmaker, added that his contributions to legislative business on the floor of the Green Chamber were exemplary and vindicated his nomination for the position by his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Also commending Hon. Umanah for his unparalleled achievements in office as a Federal Lawmaker, the Chairman of the occasion and National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Hon. Emmanuel Enoidem, said that the Abak, Etim Ekpo and Ika Federal Constituency made a good choice in electing Hon. Umanah as their representative, and further assured the Lawmaker of his continuous support.

” Aniekan Umanah is a worthy son of Abak Federal Constituency, and as a people, we elected him to go and represent us in the House of Representatives, and in the last two years, we can look back and say that we made a good decision in that choice ” Hon. Enoidem said.

Some of the Items presented to the beneficiaries in the Abak, Etim Ekpo and Ika Federal Constituency empowerment ceremony by the Federal Lawmaker, included: cars, motorcycles, sawing machines, grinding machines and many other work tools .

The event attracted major political stakeholders in the state and beyond, including the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo, traditional rulers and captains of industry.

