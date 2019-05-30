Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State said his administration will continue its industrialisation drive, giving priority to Ibom deep seaport and industrial city projects in his second term.

Emmanuel disclosed this in his second term inaugural speech on Wednesday, May 29.

“We will aggressively industrialise this State and continue to attract foreign investors, ensuring that the environment is made ferment for investments. We hope to make Akwa Ibom the industrial hub of Nigeria. Ibom industrial City and Ibom Deep Seaport will be our signature projects this second term.”

Emmanuel and the deputy governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, were sworn-in by the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Godwin Abraham, at the nest of champions.

The governor said his administration will raise the bar of performance in all areas and lift Akwa Ibom State to an enviable height, to be the pride of the nation.

“Akwa Ibom in my second term will move from a fast industrialising society to a great and rich society, and will witness an unprecedented growth in all spheres of development and capacity enhancement.”

Giving insights into his priorities for the second term, the governor said his major policy thrusts will be hinged on a- eight point agenda, which are, industrialisation, aviation development, security, infrastructure, small and medium scale enterprises, human capacity development, agriculture, and rural and riverine area development.

He said his administration’s development agenda were expanded from five points in his first term to eight in the second term to allow proper consolidation on the achievements made in the first term.

The governor stressed that remarkable achievements have been made under the five points agenda laid out in his first term.

“To date, we have established over 16 industries, most are fully operational, while others are at various stages of completion. Our youths have been gainfully employed in those industries and the value-chain has ensured steady income to our people. Our State remains the destination of choice for foreign investors and comes second, only after Lagos in attracting the most Foreign Direct Investments.”

“We have invested heavily in infrastructural expansion and renaissance as promised in our five-point agenda. To date, over 1000 kilometres of road have been constructed and commissioned while some are on-going. Areas long cut off have been linked, and these roads criss-cross the three senatorial districts.”

“We have diversified our economy and placed a lot of premium on agriculture. Produce such as onions, tomatoes, and others which were thought not to be suitable for our soil have been produced in large commercial quantities.”

The governor called on his opponents in the last general election to join him in building the State.

“The elections have come and gone and the people have made their choices known on whom to govern and represent them. The time then has come for the healing of our land. I extend again my hands of fellowship and bond of friendship to my brothers and sisters on the opposite side of the political divide. I call on them to join me in building a State that we all, irrespective of political affiliations, will be proud to call our home”, Emmanuel said.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by some former governors of the State including, Obong Victor Attah, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, Mr. John Ebiye, and Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, Rtd