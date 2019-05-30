Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Thursday re-appointed Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Mr Ekerete Udoh, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor made this known in a statement in Uyo.

He said that the SSG would be sworn in Thursday, May 30, at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Uyo by 5p.m.

Udoh explained that Ekuwem’s reappointment was in line with the governor’s determination to keep the engine of governance running seamlessly.

It will be recalled that Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem first appointed in January 2018 by Gov. Emmanuel is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University’s t Ile-Ife.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Physics, Master’s Degree in Physics, Master’s Degree in Electronic & Electrical Engineering (Microcomputer-based Instrumentation and Control Engineering).

Dr. Ekuwem hails from Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom and is married with four children.

(NAN)

