Joe Effiong, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel has resolved a three-year old chieftaincy tussle between two brothers in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

The two brothers, Chief Inam Unanawo and Chief Unanawo Unanawo, had been at daggers drawn over the headship of Atibe village in Eket Local Government Area of the state with each of them claiming to be the legitimate village head.

The state government had to set up a committee to resolve the dispute as both brothers were said to have stood their grounds insisting on the legitimacy of their claims.

Gov Emmanuel while presenting the certificate of recognition to Chief Unanawo Unanawo as the rightful village head of Atibe village, Eket Afaha Clan in Eket on Friday, said that the government took the decision based on the recommendation of the dispute resolution committee.

Sunday Sun learnt that Chief Unanawo Unanawo had five family heads in his support as against Chief Inam Unanawo who was supported by only four family heads during the selection process in the presence of members of the state dispute resolution committee.

“This certificate is given to you because we discovered that the dispute committee had met and resolved the matter. The certificate was issued by mistake to Chief Inam Unanawo. That is why the certificate is being handed over to you by His Excellency, Gov. Udom Emmanuel today,” said the Secretary, Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs, Mr Emmanuel Umontuen, who represented the governor at the event.