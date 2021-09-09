With a CGPA of 4.61 Miss Ikanna Okim dusted her peers to emerge the best all-round Law graduate in the 2020/2021 academic session of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, thus breaking a 36-year jinx in the federal institution which has not produced a first class student in the Faculty of Law.

Impressed with the historic feat by an indigene of the state, we are reliably informed that plans are on the way for the Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to honour Miss Okim for making the state proud.

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, has fired the first gun-shot of recognition with an offer to pick her Nigerian Law School fee of N300, 000 ahead of resumption.

According to the university sources, since the establishment of the Law Faculty at Uniuyo 36 years ago, no student has been able to meet the required aggregate for a first class degree. But Ikanna dd not only meet the mark she also emerged the best graduating student of the academic session.

In her detailed result posted on the website of the university last week, Okim obtained a

CGPA of 4.61 while her GPA for the 2020/2021 academic session stands at 5, thus making her the best all-round law graduate of the university for the session.

Ikanna Okim is the second daughter of Lagos-based veteran journalist and Executive Editor of News Express Group online newspaper, Mr Sunny Okim.

Recall that UNIUYO was formerly Cross River State University before the creation of Akwa Ibom State in 1987. It was later taken over by the Federal Government in line with its policy of having a federal university in each state.