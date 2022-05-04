Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has promised to rescue and restore Nigeria if voted into office in 2023.

He spoke when he visited the Abeokuta residence of former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, to formally inform him of his presidential ambition as part of ongoing consultation with strategic stakeholders.

He informed the former president that he was ready to rescue and restore Nigeria, having had sufficient private and public sector experience, with remarkable results to show for it.

He said the major issues plaguing Nigeria can be solved by a focused, sincere and capable leadership and assured that if given the opportunity, he would take practical steps to boost the economy and return Nigeria to her glory days.

Responding, Chief Obasanjo commended the presidential aspirant for the show of respect in coming to inform him of his aspiration.

“Knowing you the way I do and the knowledge that you possess, which you have expressed in your brief speech, I have no doubt that if you have the opportunity, you will fix the economy of Nigeria.

“Our country is complex but not a complicated country to govern. It needs the application of honesty, fairness, and justice. I know that you are a man of conscience who fears God and will apply these guiding principles in your leadership.

“You have shown what you can do for Nigeria by what you have done in your state . It is, therefore, logical that when the opportunity presents itself, you will bring what you have done in your state to bear on the larger community. Your presidential bid is a fair and legitimate thing to ask for,”

Obasanjo said.

Governor Udom was accompanied by a member of the National Executive Committee of the PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, two members of the House of Representatives, Pat Ifon and Nsikak Ekong and Ini Ememobong, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information & Strategy.