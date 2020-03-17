Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Six soldiers were feared killed in an ambush by suspected Boko Haram insurgents around Banki Junction, Borno State.

Two sergeants, two lance corporals and two privates were confirmed to be victims of the attack.

The incident happened yesterday morning when about two companies of soldiers from the Army’s 151 task force battalion in the area were on a rescue patrol.

“There were about 70 soldiers who were sent on that mission. We had information that some people were being held captives by the insurgents, and that was why the soldiers were mobilised to carry out a rescue patrol. The soldiers ran into ambush a few kilometres that they took off, and six of them were killed. We later sent in a reinforcement to clear the area and recover their bodies.”

Army’s spokesperson, Sagir Musa, was not reachable to comment on the attack.

Months ago, an Army Commander and 20 soldiers were ambushed on their way from Borogozo in Yobe State.

Meanwhile, Borno governor, Babagana Zulum, has offered to hold a strategic meeting with sons and daughters of the state who retired from the senior cadre of operations in the military, police, Department of State Security Services (DSS) and other sister security agencies in the country.

The governor’s spokesman,, Malam Isa Gusau in a statement, quoted Zulum as revealling the planned strategic meeting with the former security chiefs weekend during a parley with citizens of the state resident in Abuja.

“Borno governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has invited citizens of the state, who retired as generals and similar ranks in the air force and navy, those who retired as senior officers of the police, the state security service and the paramilitary, for a strategy meeting,” Gusau said. He said the governor’s proposed meeting was a response to desire expressed by some former military officers from Borno to offer suggestions that could help in ending the lingering Boko Haram crisis if given the opportunity.