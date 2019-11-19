The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in partnership with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), has hosted entrepreneurs, top government officials, industry regulators, and other stakeholders during the southwest engagement of the council’s sub-national tour.

The event which took place Monday in Ado Ekiti was themed ‘L.I.Tuation’ and focused on providing support for the business communities across Nigeria by creating an opportunity for entrepreneurs to engage directly with regulators and policy makers, and also access information on reforms and suggest areas of improvement, when necessary.

Delivering the keynote address, Fayemi outlined his administration’s achievements, as he explained that “the past year has been focused on steadying the ship, readying the land, and reclaiming our values. We have now paved the way for smart solutions to the problems of business owners to enable them thrive”.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and head of the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said, “There is nothing as inspiring as a gathering of young problem-solvers willing to turn obstacles to stepping stones and achieve greatness. And who else agrees with me that there’s a good reason to take Ekiti from being just the ‘Fountain of Knowledge’ to the ‘Fountain of Knowledge and Enterprise?”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment, Trade and Innovation, Akintunde Oyebode, presented an overview of the business reforms being undertaken, while listing outcomes that project the administration’s vision for the future of business in Ekiti State. Entrepreneurs at the event, including Molola Aluko, CEO, Leonzora’s Place and Kolade Ige, CEO Mideal Functional Foods, highlighted the impact of PEBEC reforms on their bottom lines and challenges they still face in running their businesses.

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council will continue the Listen, Implement and Track (L.I.T) sub-national tour in other states, with a view to reducing the cost, time, and procedures required to starting and efficiently running businesses in Nigeria.

More information about the L.I.T sub-national tour and reforms can be found on Business Made Easy, the PEBEC’s awareness and educational platform. Business owners were strongly advised to share their complaints with MDAs on PEBEC’s app, reportgov.ng, which will be processed within 72 hours.