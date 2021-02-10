By Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has commissioned about 347.6 Kilometers Phase-Two rural access roads and river crossings across the 21 local governments of Adamawa State.

Gov. Fintiri while commissioning the multiple road projects at Kuva Gaya, Hong LGA said, these roads connects over 300 communities to farmlands, markets and healthcare facilities and would go a long way in improving security in the state.

He explained that the Adamawa state government implemented these projects in order to create rural access, boost economic activities in the state and thus reduce poverty in the state.

The governor states that his urban renewal and rural roads transformation agenda are critical to the implementation of the 11-point agenda of his government and pledges to complete all projects initiated before the end of his tenure.

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state, who was the special guest of honour at the event praised the outstanding performance of the Adamawa state government in view of the economic and security challenges of the two states.

Aminu Mohammed, the National Coordinator Project RAMP, commended the state as the best in RAMP-2 project in the country.

Mohammed told the Governor to consider employing people to maintain the road especially during rainy season.

Abdullahi Prambe, Commissioner for Rural Infrastructure and Community Development said, the primary challenge of the earth road is deterioration within a short period of time due to usage.

He explained that, since inception of RAMP project in 2019, about 600 kilometers of roads have been constructed, rehabilitated or maintained.

The project is designed to facilitate sustainable development in the rural areas in partnership with the World Bank and French Agency.

Adamawa State Rural Access and Mobility Project (ADRAMP-2) told Newsmen that 628 persons have been recruited to maintain all the existing roads and that about 200 of the recruited persons are women in order to close the gender gaps in employment in the state.