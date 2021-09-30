From Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Ahead of the first October Independence Day Celebration, the Adamawa state governor has pardoned 15 inmates serving various prison terms in various correctional institutions in Adamawa state.

The governor who was acted on the counsel of the Advisory Committee on the prerogative of Mercy as enshrined in Section 212 (I) (d) of the 1999 constitution pardoned the inmates.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the Director General, Media and Publicity, to the Adamawa state Governor, Solomon Kumangar, and made available to Newsmen, in Yola, Adamawa state.

The statement reads, “Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has pardoned Fifteen (15) inmates serving prison terms in various Correctional Institutions across the State in commemoration of Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

“The Governor acting on the advice of the Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, and in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 212(i) (d) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, commuted the remainder of the sentences of fifteen (15) reformed prisoners.”

It added that, “The release is to take effect after all legal formalities have been concluded with the Correctional Institutions.

“The fifteen (15) inmates are serving various prison terms in Numan, Yola and New Custodial Centres.”

