Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has flagged off distribution of free agricultural inputs to 2,000 households in the state for the rain season farming.

Fintiri performed the ceremony in Gulak, headquarters of Madagali Lcal Government Area (LGA) of the state on Sunday.

The governor ,represented by Mr Elijah Rumba,the state’s Commissioner for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Integration said that the gesture was to support households ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency in the area.

”The agricultural intervention is targeted at 2,000 households affected by insurgency in the area.

”The intervention is through the Regional Stabilisation Facility for Lake Chad Basin Region.

”The aim is to support less privileged farmers with farm inputs to improve their livelihood,” Fintiri said.

In his remark, Dr Muhammed Sulaiman, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA ) said the beneficiaries were carefully chosen based on their living condition.

He said the intervention was aimed at stabilising the people affected by Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Yerima Iya, District Head of Madagali, thanked the state government for the gesture.

Iya urged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the inputs to improve their livelihood.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that some of the inputs distributed included hybrid seeds, herbicides and fertilisers.( NAN)