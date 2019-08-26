Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, says his administration’s Women and Youths Empowerment Programme, is targeted at addressing poverty and unemployment in the state.

The governor, who said this at the flag off of the programme on Monday in Yola, added that the project was part of his campaign promises to the people of the state.

Fintiri, represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, said the programme was designed to train and empower 2,100 women and youths from the 21 Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state.

”The empowerment programme is part of our promises made during election campaign.

”It’s aimed at boosting small scale entrepreneurship, eradicating poverty in totality and creating more job opportunities for our women and teaming youths ” Fintiri said.

In her remarks, Wife of the Governor, Hajia Lami Fintiri, lauded the initiative, saying the project would help to increase the chances of growth opportunity for both women and youths at the grassroots.

The governor’s wife, represented by Mrs Wilbina Jackson, noted that the programme would be executed with the support of the state Ministry for Local Government Affairs.

Hajia Fintiri said the core objective of the programme was providing job opportunities for women and youths at the grassroot level.

Mr Kenneth Amos of A-Squad Multi Services, said the governor had given approval to his company, in collaboration with the Ministry for Local Government Affairs, to train 100 women and youths in each in of the 21 local government areas of the state.

Amos said the beneficiaries would be trained in the production of toilet wash sanitaries, air freshener, liquid wash and disinfectant, among others.

He said the beneficiaries, after the training, would be given free starter packs containing reagents and materials as well as cash to take off.

In his address, Alhaji Barkindo Hamman-Joda, Chairman of Song LGA, said the programme would be implemented in the 21 LGAs of the state.

Hamman-Joda, who doubles as the state Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), thanked the state government for the initiative, adding that it would drastically reduce poverty at the grassroots.( NAN)