Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has imposed curfew in parts of Lamurde and Guyuk Local Government Areas (LGAs) following renewed communal clashes.

Fintiri disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday evening in Yola by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, his Press Secretary.

According to the statement, the curfew will last between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. until it is reviewed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clash erupted on Monday morning but the deployment of security personnel has brought relative peace to the area.

“Following renewed clashes in parts of two Local Government Areas of Lamurde and Guyuk in the Southern Adamawa, the State Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has imposed a curfew on the towns of Lafiya and Boshikiri, as well as the surrounding villages of Mumseri, Mere, Kupte and Zakawon with immediate effect.

“The government is disturbed by the recurring communal clashes.

“Criminals are challenging the government’s resolve and we are going to pursue them to the farthest end possible.

“We have exhausted all the means to arrest the situation in that area. It now requires a whole new approach because we have been left with no option,” the statement said.

Fintiri said that government was concerned about the persisting tensions and reported attempts by some people to take the laws into their hands by attacking individuals and private facilities, as well as public property.

“All citizens are, therefore, directed to abide by the directive to enable security personnel to maintain law and order in the affected areas and deal with those attempting to foment trouble by taking advantage of the situation to perpetrate crimes“, the statement quoted the governor as saying.

Fintiri, while calling for calm, expressed sympathy with the families of those affected by the crisis. (NAN)

