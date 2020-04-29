Billy Graham Abel Yola

Adamawa State Government has been thrown into mourning over the death of the mother of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who passed on at the age of sixty-eight (68).

This is contained in a press release issued by the Director General Media and Communications to the governor, Solomon Kumangar, and made available to Newsmen, Wednesday.

The statement said, “Fatimah Umar Badami died at the Federal Medical Centre Yola while undergoing treatment from a protracted illness.

“The Late Fatimah Umaru Badami is survived by Her Son, the number One Citizen of Adamawa State Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and four grandchildren, siblings and close relations.

“Her death at this critical moment creates a huge vacuum not only for the immediate family but, the entire State.

“She was a strong pillar in Her community, a disciplinarian and devout Muslim.”