Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has described the death of former Inspector-General of Police, Gambo Jimeta, as a great loss to the state and Nigeria at large.

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, on Friday in Yola, Fintiri described the late I-G as “one of the finest officers of the law in the history of Nigeria’’.

Late Jimeta, who hails from Jimeta, headquarters of Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa, died on Thursday in Abuja.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of this great cop, whose career saw him rise to prominence becoming Inspector-General of Police,’’ he said.

The governor noted that Adamawa would remain proud of him.

“Late Gambo Jimeta served with honour and dignity and was an integral part of many crucial investigations in Nigeria’s history.’’

He said that the late I-G would be remembered as one who truly cared about people, especially those under him and had worked tirelessly to keep Nigeria safe.

“Gambo was a great man, who contributed so much to Adamawa State and the law enforcement community in Nigeria.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family.

“I join family, friends and associates in commemorating his life and service to Nigeria.

“He was a trusted officer, who showed his commitment to Nigeria, especially the role he played in many significant investigations,’’ Fintiri said.

The governor extended condolences to Jimeta community, Adamawa, the Nigeria Police and the late I-G’s entire family.

“Late Gambo Jimeta was a role model and mentor to many across our state and he will be fondly remembered.

“I join the family and friends in honouring his life and commemorating his enduring legacy.

“May he rest in peace,’’ Fintiri added. (NAN)