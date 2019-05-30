Newly sworn in Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has appointed Alhaji Ahmad Bashir as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Also appointed is Mr Solomon Kumangar as Director General, Media and Communication.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary (Administration), Government House, Alhaji Bello Sugu, said the appointments take immediate effect.

Similarly, a Yola-based reporter with AIT, Mr George Kushi has been appointed Chief Press Secretary to the Adamawa Deputy Governor, Mr Seth Crowther.

(NAN)

