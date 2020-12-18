From By Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has ordered for the immediate closure of all schools in the state effective Friday.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Adamawa state governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, and made available to Daily Sun over the weekend.

The statement reads, “Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has directed both Public and Private Schools across the state to end the first term and vacate effective Friday 18th December, 2020.

“Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri directed that Schools that are yet to round off academic activities for the first term 20/21 academic session are to do so on Friday 18th December, 2020 and close for the Christmas and New year break.

“This is to allow School Children go home early for the Yuletide and New year celebrations.

“The Schools are to resume for the second term on Monday 11th January, 2021.

“School Managers are by this statement advised to adhere to the directive.”