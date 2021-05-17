By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has offered his condolences to the Mbula traditional council, the Royal family and the entire Mbula kingdom, over the demise of His Royal Highness Joram Joel Fwa who passed on at the age of 81.

Fintiri said the monarch is a reservoir of knowledge, a man that has left a towering legacy in the civil service and also within the traditional institutions saying, only someone with unusual courage can fill attempt to fill his boots.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the press secretary to the Adamawa state governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, and made available to Newsmen Monday.

Fintiri said, the late Mbula Monarch as a reservoir of knowledge who dedicated his life to the service of humanity and God.

Fintiri notes that “It was with great sadness that I received word on Sunday from the Mbula traditional council that His Royal Highness Murum Mbula JJ Fwa has died.”

“His wise council will be missed in a nation ravaged by crisis and multifaceted challenges threatening to tear her apart.

“We have lost not just a much loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted Adamawa son and a proud Monarch whose extraordinary life and work cannot be easily forgotten.

“Adamawa will forever remain grateful to him.

“It will take another courageous person to take his place.”

He commended the monarch for his service both in the civil service and traditional institution, saying he left a mark as a determined, courageous and hardworking patriot who steered the Mbula traditional council into an indisputable institution vital to the peace and unity of the Numan federation and Adamawa State as a whole.

He describes him as an educationist and technocrat who helped in moulding lives, inspiring many that learned under him and recently his Concordia College project that is fostering hope and encouraging ambitions of young people.

The governor urged the good people of Mbula kingdom, the Royal family and the entire Adamawa State to take solace in God and bear the irreparable loss.