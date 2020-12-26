By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa state Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has on Saturday December, 26th signed the 2021 budget of One hundred and Fourty Billion naira, Thirty Four million, Four Hundred and Nine Thousand, Four and Fourty (N140,340, 409, 440.00) Naira into law.

The Budget which is Tagged Budget of Stability, was earlier passed into Law by the State House of Assembly on Thursday December, 24th.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri while performing the ceremony at the Dougerei Government House Saturday, said the budget is designed to strengthen and sustain the government’s massive projects in the state and to revamp the economic and infrastructural landscape of the state.

Fintiri said, “Democracy without human and infrastructural development amounts to nothing because governmnent must add value to the lives of its people.

“For the first time in the history of the state, about 52% of the budget is earmarked for capital expenditure while 48% of the budget is for recurrent expenditure.”

He noted that his government has earmarked N11 billion in the 2021 budget for youth and women empowerment explaining that his governmnent is committed to addressing youth restiveness experienced in the country in the wake of the EndSARS protest which he said was a result of unemployment and that his governmnent intends to address that challenge through economic empowerment of Youths and women in the state.

The governor challenged the media to keep track of his government’s activities in order to ensure that the budget is fully implemented.