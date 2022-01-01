By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on Adamawa citizens to use the occasion of the new year to renew their commitment to the Adamawa growth and development projects saying his government is poised to usher in more infrastructural, human development and to improve on the welfare of the entire residents of the state.

While thanking the people for their support that creates a condusive atmosphere for economic and developmental progress to be possible, the governor reiterates his government’s determination to make Adamawa great again.

This is contained in a press statement issued by his press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, and made available to Daily Sun, over the weekend.

Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri while addressing the citizens in his new year statement called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, love, reconciliation and re-dedication to the service of God and humanity in the year 2022.

“The end of the year and the beginning of a new one provides us all with an opportunity for reflection and introspection, as well as, to plan, but most importantly, it is a time to give thanks to the Almighty God for the gift and for His care and provision to all of us,” Fintiri said.

While wishing the people of Adamawa State a happy, safe and prosperous 2022, the Governor notes that the plans and efforts made by the people in the past year would yield bountiful fruit in the year 2022.

“We thank God for bringing us safely to the end of an eventful year. As we celebrate the end of an extraordinary year, and look forward with hope to personal, State and National progress in 2022.

“I urge you to be more committed to the Adamawa project and support our plans for the economic development of the State as we intend to do more in terms of infrastructural renewal, human capital development and welfare of our people,” Fintiri reiterates.

While thanking the people of the State for their support over the past two and half years, Governor Fintiri commended the citizenry for their patriotic partnership.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said in the last two and half years, Government has worked hard to hasten progress in the State by laying the foundations for the kind of economy required for young, educated and ambitious people.

“What a year it has been, and we are just getting started. Together, we are making Adamawa great again.

“Looking back on the achievements and milestones made in the course of 2021, I know that there are those amongst us who have had a very difficult year, either economically or through personal tragedies such as the loss of loved ones or those battling illnesses and other troubling situations.

“To you, it is my hope and prayer that the New Year will usher in better days for you and for all of us,” he said.

The Governor noted especially the commitment of healthcare givers as the world battles the Omicron virus and encouraged people to be vaccinated against the pandemic.

He said, “We must accept that despite the progress there are still challenges that we must overcome.

“By uniting in accepting our challenges, we would form the basis not for division but rather a clarion call of how we must move ahead in order to turn challenges to opportunity and prosperity.”