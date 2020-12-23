From Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has reiterated his government’s determination to align its objectives of maintaining and sustaining peace by harnessing the long history of peaceful cooexistance between the Bachama traditional institution with ethnic nationalities saying the partnership will go a long way in strengthening the peaceful cooexistance and unity his government has been working hard to build since coming into office.

Fintiri said, the Bachama traditional council has legacy of rich history of cooexistance with other ethnic nationalities and the state government is willing to leverage on the rich cultural heritage within the Bachama kingdom to strengthen culture as a means of sustaining peace and unity across all cultural leanings in the state.

Fintiri made this known at the presentation and investiture of the first class staff office, to the 29th Paramount ruler of Bachama kingdom, Daniel Shaga Ismaila, over the Weekend in Numan, Adamawa state.

Fintiri said, “Let me express my heart-felt appreciation to this esteemed gathering in Numan, (Nomwe) the city on the Hill by the confluence of Rivers Benue and Gongola.

“I particularly honour those that respected and supported the peaceful, although painful demise and transition rites of passage of the late Hama Bachama, Honest Irmiya Stephen to the world of our ancestors.

“I am aware that yesterday a Bachama boat regatta was staged as one of its only known performance on River Benue.

“Folktales were also told to the younger generation. What a good work there, re-enacting some of our rich cultural heritage(s) that are fast getting extinct.

“There is no doubt that putting up such cultural performance, dances, cuisines and attires of note in place, equally tells the world that our people are truly united in diversity.

“This also highlights our bio-diversity, beautiful landscape and natural features as ready cultural resources to be harnessed.”

Gov. Fintiri said, “The demonstration of the rich culture of the Bwatiye peoples’ civility, humaneness, friendship and warm welcome of other people into their environment, is the understanding of the concept of ‘communal identity’ called, braraune.

“My appreciation of this sincere way of accepting people of all extractions as part of “Bwara” communities, no doubt explains the qualities of the human virtue that engendered the peaceful relationship happily shared on this occasion. Let this continue along this path just the way my Government has strived to foster peace and resolve the Farmer and Herder conflicts that have predated it.

“It is common knowledge to note how peaceful the Bwatiye people have lived with people of other ethnicities stretching from Bang its last settlement at the western border with Taraba State of Nigeria and into the stretches of Demsa Pwa and Garua in the Cameroun republic.

“Allow me at this stage, to align the aspiration of this government with the expectation of this presentation of instrument and staff of office.

“Before the government endorsed His Majesty for the task to lead as empowered by the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, it was facilitated by the noble, intelligent, honest and open character of the person of Hama Bachama.

“His fine, friendly, forthright and strict adherence to justice, this government sincerely looks up to him for considerable guidance in the search for peace, unity and development of our people in the Bachama kingdom and beyond.

“With this in mind, as a friend and more than just a Governor to this community, I look forward to a good and lasting relationship with the kingdom.”

Fintiri described the traditional ruler as chosen by the people and by God, “vox populi, vox Dei,” the voice of the people, is the voice of God.

Saying, “This settles the fact that by the grace of God Almighty, the people here have accepted Daniel Ismail Shaga, as a leader ordained to lead by heart”

Speaking at the occasion, the 29th paramount ruler of Bachama kingdom, Daniel Shaga Ismaila, said, “I will engage with regularly with the military, para-military, law enforcement and security agencies to support the promotion of the rule of law, justice, and security for all.

“I will make it a point of duty to collaborate with all our with all our neighbours towards promoting unity and peaceful co-existence.

“I will support economic development through the establishment viable and beneficial industries, and I will deliberate and conscientious in my efforts to create the enebling environment for legitimate business to thrive and be profitable.

The monarch added that, “He was concerned about the state of education, healthcare, decaying infrastructure and lack of necessary sporting activity towards youth and sports development.

“I used to be a sportsman, meaning that I love sports and I have a good understanding of how sports can help the cause of of our people, engage our youths and provide them with economic sustenance and independence. Sports will help youths to build the spirit of sportsmanship and temperance, and will keep them busy, engaged and help them away from crime and unnecessary mischief.”

At the event, good will messages were sent in by the secretary to the government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, among other notable citizens of the state.

