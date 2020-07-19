Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Sunday appealed to religious leaders to intensify prayers to end insurgency, kidnapping and COVID-19 pandemic.

Fintiri made the appeal at the inauguration of new executive officers of Zawiyyatu Dariqatit Tijjaniyat Foundation of Nigeria, Adamawa branch in Yola.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji Bamanga Nuhu, said kidnapping, insurgency and the pandemic were among major challenges slowing the nation’s development.

Fintiri expressed readiness to support religious bodies to ensure peaceful coexistence among faithful in the state.

He congratulated the new executive officers and urged them to contribute their time and experience for the success of the Foundation.

The governor advised members of the Foundation to embrace politics for more development of the state and the country.

Dr Abdullahi Jungudo, the National Secretary of the Foundation, said the objective of the Foundation was to ensure unity among members and the entire Muslim faithful.

Jungudo said the Foundation had identified key areas to support the youth on entrepreneurship development and various capacity building for the less privileged to reduce unemployment.

He said that activities of the Foundation would equally improve Islamic education among the youth and people of the state.

Jungudo gave an assurance that the new executive would be just and fair to all members of the sect. (NAN)