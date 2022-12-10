From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Adamawa State Governor Umaru Fintiri has suggested the introduction of a governance and leadership mentoring clinic for new political officers, after the post-2023 polls.

Fintiri said the initiative would transform the nation into a more egalitarian society through a more efficient and effective governance and leadership system.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja at a 3-day governance and leadership mentoring clinic for emerging youth leaders, organised by the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA) in Abuja.

“Given the fact that transformation requires a painstaking and highly challenging process, the capacity to drive it must be learnt.

“Indeed, the post-2023 election period provides us with an opportunity to do things differently.

“I agree with the theme of the Clinic which is “develop a critical mass of African youth leaders with 21 Century Leadership and Governance Capabilities.

“The theme is certainly apt for a Country that is in a haste to harness its full potential.

“I also share the conviction that this is an area for close and robust collaboration between state institutions and vibrant research and educational outfits such as the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa,” he said.

In a paper presentation on Competence Commitment and Character: Virtues for Youth Development by Maj-Gen Abiodun Role (retd) said leaders must, therefore, exhibit high responsibility towards the youth.

“I use this medium to appeal to leaders amongst us to open doors for the youths to enable them to actualise their dreams and visions,” he said.

Also, National Programme Manager, FCDO-PERL, Ifeanyi Peters Ugwuoke in a paper presentation on the Principles, Processes and Practice of Governance: Improving Governance, said the involvement of all stakeholders in decision-making processes and management of resources would help a structured arrangement.

He said it examines and influences the structures and processes that are designed to direct and promote accountability, transparency, and decision making and that leads to effective service delivery.

In a communique signed by Mohammed Bougei Attah for NGO Network and Wale Abideen for Kaduna Security Monitor, Lagos state participants at the Clinic recommended that the IGLSA should embark on more membership drives so as to serve its deserving purpose in Nigeria and Africa at large.

This, according to participants will go a long way in preparing Nigerians youths for a good leadership roles.

They also recommended that governments, private organisations, diplomatic corps and donor organisations should embrace the initiative by supporting IGLSA to build more capacity and sustain the initiative.