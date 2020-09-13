Billy Graham Abel Yola

No fewer than 200,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were yesterday admitted into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who described the mass exodus as an endorsement of his people-oriented government.

Fintiri said his government had prioritised education and development at the grassroots as a double-edged solution for empowering the common man to compete in life and also as a means to address the insecurity posed by the menace of the “shila boys,” a criminal gang that has been terrorizing the state.

He said, “We have been closing the gap now and bringing into our fold, politicians that are relevant to our communities, infantry politicians, who come from the grassroots, who know their people and their people know them.

“Politicians who stay with their people in good times and bad times and these are the kind of people we have here.

The state chairman of the PDP, Attahiru Shehu said there was no more opposition in Adamawa state.