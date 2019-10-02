Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has described his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the state as “another round of victory” for electorate in Kano.‎

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Abba Anwar made this known in a statement in Kano on Wednesday, following the tribunal’s judegment upholding the governor’s election.

The governor’s aide quoted the Ganduje as saying that the ruling is another round of victory as truth prevails again, following the March 23 supplementary polls as ‘elected governor ‘

“When the election was held we won and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decided to challenge our victory in an election tribunal.

“It is clear to all now that, our victory is genuine, as being confirmed by the Tribunal,” the statement said.‎

‎

Ganduje said that his administration would continue with developmental policies and projects, as started in his first tenure in office.

He then thanked good people of the state for giving him the second mandate to rule over the affairs of the state.

The governor assured the residents that he would not discriminate in spreading development across the 44 local governments in the state.

“I am the governor for all, without any discrimination. And this is part of the cardinal principles of our great party, All Progressives Party (APC),” the statement added.‎

Ganduje reiterated his resolve to have an all-inclusive government, with open door policies, as he initiated in his first tenure in office.‎

“I will remain resolute, committed, focused and extremely dedicated to serve the people of our great state,” he said.‎

‎Meanwhile, the deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, while addressing supporters, who gathered at the Government House, thanked the people of the state for supporting Ganduje in turbulent times.

“We thank you for staying with us during trying times, you did not abandon us and the truth has prevailed following the victory at the election petition tribunal,” he said.

Gawuna urged the good people of the state to remain calm and law abiding as well as to continue supporting the government to realize next level agenda.(NAN)