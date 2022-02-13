Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has condoled with the family of DSP Abdulkadir Abubakar-Rano, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), at Jibia, Katsina State, who was killed by gunmen.

The condolence is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, on Sunday in Kano.

He stated that Abubakar-Rano’s death was sad as he passed on when Nigeria needed him the most.

“He was one of the highly disciplined officers in the service of the Nigeria Police Force.

“We really lost a patriotic and gallant officer whose patriotic posture added value to the service he left.

“His doggedness and unparalleled commitment to duty were outstanding and commendable,’’ Anwar stated.

He added that Ganduje extended the state government’s deepest condolence to Abubakar-Rano’s family, the Nigeria Police Force and Rano Emirate Council in Kano State.

He prayed to Almighty God to forgive his shortcomings, reward his good deeds and look after his children in a divine way.

Last week, the Katsina State government paid a condolence visit to the family and donated N3 million for its upkeep.

Abubakar-Rano hailed from Rano Local Government Area of Kano State. (NAN)