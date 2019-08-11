Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje, has urged the Federal Government to provide adequate funds for entrepreneurship and technical education to address the unemployment problem in the country.

He gave this advice in his address at the 17th Convocation ceremony of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, where over 16,000 graduands were awarded various degree certificates.

“Polytechnic provides entrepreneurship education for job creation and development Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, is doing well in this regard. Under my watch as Chairman, Governing Council, Federal poly Ado, has provided the needed platform for the task of giving sound entrepreneurship education. The nation must continue to pay attention to technical and entrepreneurship education,” Ganduje said.

The Rector, Dr. H Oladebeye, said his effort to reposition the school had helped to restore peace and stability to the academic programmes, urging the government to urgently assist in other areas of challenges.

A former education minister, Senator Sam Egwu, Chief Bestman Paul Anekwe and a successful entrepreneur and alumni of the school, Otunba Femi Ogunleye, were among those honoured.