Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has reiterated his commitment to continue partnering with stakeholders in the security sector to ensure the state is safe and peaceful.

Ganduje made this known when the Nigeria Police Force Community Policing Agenda, appointed him as its National Patron.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Abba Anwar in Kano, Ganduje said:”we have community policing at the village, ward , local government, emirates levels.

”We chose 16 young people from each of the 44 local governments areas of the state for constabulary training,” he said.