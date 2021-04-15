Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa to unveiled by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje after rejoining Kano Pillars FC for the remainder of the 2020-21 Nigeria Professional Football League season (NPFL).

The 28-year-old Nigeria international has been a free agent since parting ways with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on October 25, 2020.

Musa has returned to the Sani Abacha Stadium for the second stint after 11 years where the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner first featured for the club according to the club official website.

His presence would serve as a big boost for Sai Masu Gida who are in the race to emerge as Nigerian league champions for the fifth time.