Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his wife, Professor Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje have tested negative for COVID-19,

A statement signed, Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar announced the outcome of the test and prayed Allah for the quick recovery of all those who have been infected with the disease across the world

“We thank Almighty Allah for this result which shows negative. That is how He (Allah) wishes. All those whose results are positive, we will continue to pray for their quick recovery from the illness, irrespective of race, nationality, ethnicity, social status, political or religious affiliations,” he statement said.

Ganduje appealed to Allah to continue to protect the state, the country and the world in general against the disease, adding that, “While we pray for divine intervention, we must make sure that we always listen to health professionals and work with their professional advice.”

Ganduje urged the people of the state to wash their hands regularly with running water, use hand sanitizer, keep their environment clean, avoid large assembly, particularly markets and other public places, among others.

He stressed that staying at home was safer, healthier and most appropriate while appealing to Nigerians to strictly abide by directives of the Federal Government on the containment of the spread of the disease.”

Ganduje assured that his government would sustain the tempo of the proactive measures implemented against COVID-19.

“It is our responsibility to see that this deadly COVID-19 is fought from all angles, so as to have safer and healthier society” he stated.

“We thank Almighty Allah that up to this time there is no reported case in Kano. May Allah save those from other states in the country and other affected nations of the world,” he prayed. END.